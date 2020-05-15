Ten must-read Covid-19 articles of the week
A snapshot of the situation in SA as the country battles Covid-19
1. As airlines continue to struggle due to travel restrictions across the globe, the SA government is adamant about saving SAA, in one form or another. But on Friday, the national carrier’s financial results revealed just how dire the situation is.
2. After an announcement by the president that some parts of the country could find themselves under a level 3 lockdown by the end of May, health minister Zweli Mkhize explained why the restrictions were necessary.
3. Many regulations, nevertheless, continue to face widespread criticism, from limitations on certain sectors of the economy such as restrictions on the sale of clothing, to a limited window for public exercise. Former minister and Old Mutual chair Trevor Manual questioned the rationality of some.
4. Even some liquor stores, desperate for business, have expressed concern about the government’s proposals on sale conditions of alcohol.
5. Meanwhile, the inconsistencies and stringency of the regulations has led two opposition parties to court to challenge the constitutionality of the lockdown.
6. Despite the questionable performances of some members of the executive, Justice Malala writes, “ANC MPs and the parliamentary opposition have been falling over themselves to congratulate the executive on a job well done”.
7. Much has been written about the business, economic activity and jobs that SA stands to lose. But Jonny Steinberg argues the costs will also be political.
8. “With all of this happening, it’s no wonder the government’s strategy is rapidly losing public support,” writes Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda.
9. There is, however, a potential glimmer of relief, with expectations that the SA Reserve Bank could cut interest rates for a fourth time in 2020 next week.
10. And to add insult to injury, the Comrades Marathon has been cancelled for the first time since World War 2.