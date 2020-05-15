BREAKING NEWS: Gordhan comes guns blazing over SAA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his ANC colleagues ripped into SAA’s business rescue practitioners in a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, accusing them of incompetence, of enriching themselves, and implying that they had nefariously lined up a fire-sale of assets.

Gordhan, his officials and business rescue practitioners Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson briefed the standing committee on public accounts — parliament’s financial watchdog over public entities — for a tense three and half hours on Friday afternoon. The airline has been in business rescue since December 5 but the practitioners are yet to produce a rescue plan.

Earlier in the week, the practitioners and the department signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in which it appeared they had agreed to work together. In the MOU, Matuson and Dongwana undertook to hear out a plan drawn up by Gordhan to start a new airline and to hold off on any asset sales until June 30.

But on Friday, as the gloves came off, Dongwana told the committee that they intended to finalise and present their plan for a structured wind-down of the airline regardless of Gordhan’s proposals to start a new airline. A wind-down entails the sale of assets and the settlement of liabilities — such as retrenchment costs — with the proceeds.

“I am quite astounded that after all the interactions we have had today, Dongwana still says to you as a committee, says to the SA public — despite what the Companies Act says — that the business rescue plan will be for a wind-down. I think that is shocking. Instead of saying they will make a plan that gives options and allows stakeholders to comment, there is a determination to present a business rescue plan without presenting [other] options to us,” Gordhan said.

He said that it was the practitioners’ responsibility to emerge with a credible plan and the outcome must be a viable business that is fair to creditors, fair to employees and fair to the public.

Liquidation is not an option, he said, as he does not know if “anybody cut a deal with someone in a nefarious fashion to get the assets on the cheap”.

Gordhan was joined by MPs from the ANC, EFF and IFP in condemning the fee of about R30m, which the practitioners invoiced several weeks ago, and for failing to account properly for the R5.5bn in pre-commencement financing that has been depleted.

Dongwana told the committee that it was impossible to present a business rescue plan without a budget to back it and the delays in drawing up a draft plan were because there were uncertainties and delays around what funding the government could provide.

A draft plan given to Gordhan in March, just prior to the Covid-19 crisis grounding air travel globally, estimated a cost of R7.7bn for a restructured SAA. Gordhan responded by saying that no government funding would be forthcoming. It was the confirmation that no funding was available that left Dongwana and Matuson to conclude that the only remaining options under the act was a liquidation or a wind-down.

On Friday, Gordhan said that it was “petulant” of Dongwana and Matuson to argue about funding when their task was to draw up a plan for viable business.

Asked by the DA’s Alf Lees on whether the government would fund a new airline, Gordhan was non-committal saying “let’s see what is required and how we can mobilise those funds”.

