Bloody showdown as Gordhan blasts SAA business rescue team Pravin Gordhan accused the rescue practitioners of incompetence and enriching themselves, having already invoiced R30m

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his ANC colleagues ripped into SAA’s business rescue practitioners in a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, accusing them of incompetence, of enriching themselves, and implying that they had nefariously lined up a fire-sale of assets.

Gordhan, his officials and business rescue practitioners Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson briefed the standing committee on public accounts — parliament’s financial watchdog over public entities — for a tense three and half hours on Friday afternoon. The airline has been in business rescue since December 5 but the practitioners are yet to produce a rescue plan.