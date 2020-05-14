Ters relief scheme is unconstitutional, says NGO

“Second, only employers — and not employees — are able to apply for the benefit in terms of the directive. As such, employees whose employers fail to apply for the benefit have no alternative mechanism though which they can access the relief,” said Schroeder.

He said this renders the scheme ineffective in cases where employers refuse or fail to apply for the Covid-19 benefit on behalf of their employees, adding that these flaws “render the directive irrational, unlawful and unconstitutional”.

The CWAO wants the court to allow for a provision permitting these employees to apply in person in the event that their employers fail to do so within a stipulated period.

The department of employment and labour told Business Day on Thursday: “We confirm receipt of the court application from the CWAO. This is a legal matter and we are processing the application.”

Both Dlamini-Zuma’s spokesperson Lungi Mtshali, and Maruping’s spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi, did not immediately respond to questions sent to them. However, earlier on Thursday, Maruping, in an interview with the SABC, said companies affected by Covid-19 must apply for Ters on behalf of their employees, adding that, “We have made it clear as a department that the burden of compliance lies with the employer.”

Maruping said that if the employee proved an employment contract existed between themselves and the employer, “we will process the claim for the employee because we don’t want to compromise the employee, and we will tackle the employer thereafter”.

He said the UIF has come across instances in which employers were withholding their employees’ contributions to the fund.

“We will be sending our inspectors to some of these companies, where we have picked up such negligence and illegal behaviour so our inspectors can take the matter forward.”

