National

RMB appointed financial adviser for Land Bank creditors

The Land Bank purportedly missed a loan repayment that triggered a cross-default in notes issued under a R50bn bond programme

14 May 2020 - 19:11 Antony Sguazzin, Toni Prinsloo and Roxanne Henderson
New Land Bank CEO Ayanda Kanana. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Land Bank CEO Ayanda Kanana. Picture: SUPPLIED

Creditors of the biggest lender to SA farmers have picked Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as financial adviser after it missed a loan repayment that triggered a cross-default in notes issued under a R50bn bond programme, according to people familiar with the matter.

RMB has been entrusted with the task of drawing up cash-flow projections for the Land and Agricultural Development Bank, the people said, asking not to be identified as an announcement hasn’t been made.

RMB — a unit of FirstRand, Africa’s largest lender by market value — must also deliver a strategic plan for the state-owned bank and assess its viability, they said.

The 108-year-old bank, which supplies about 30% of loans in the agricultural industry, failed to make repayments on a revolving credit facility in April, triggering the default event on R13.8bn of debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It has since said it is seeking a one-year deferral of interest and capital payments. Negotiations are ongoing and an appointment may only be finalised by Friday, a representative for the Land Bank said without naming any companies.

RMB declined to comment, citing its policy not to disclose advisory appointments until their clients announce them. The default highlights the parlous state of state-owned entities (SOEs) after years of mismanagement and, in some cases, corruption.

SAA is bankrupt; arms maker Denel couldn’t make pension or tax payments for its employees in May; and power utility Eskom isn’t generating enough profit to cover its costs, which include interest payments on R454bn of debt.

The SA Reserve Bank this week temporarily suspended Land Bank bills as a high-quality liquid asset, which means banks and investment firms cannot use their Land Bank debt as collateral at central bank auctions.

Bloomberg

High executive turnover played a role in Land Bank mess

A vital debt issuance was postponed at the end of 2019 because the bank lacked a permanent CEO, says Futuregrowth
National
2 weeks ago

Land Bank wants its creditors to collaborate

Embattled bank seeks deferral of its interest and capital payments
Companies
2 weeks ago

Creditor seeking immediate Land Bank repayment may create R13bn headache for the state

And a bail out with help from National Treasury is being discussed as one solution to the problem
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Liquor stores warn of chaos under level 3 ...
National
2.
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ...
National
3.
NPA discovers more payments from Schabir Shaik to ...
National
4.
Mkhwebane takes Sars legal battle over Zuma tax ...
National
5.
Powerhouse cities may stay locked down
National

Related Articles

What next for the embattled Land Bank?

National

EDITORIAL: Land Bank debacle points to failures of the state

Opinion / Editorials

Land Bank confirms default on R50bn of debt

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.