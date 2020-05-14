RMB appointed financial adviser for Land Bank creditors

Creditors of the biggest lender to SA farmers have picked Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as financial adviser after it missed a loan repayment that triggered a cross-default in notes issued under a R50bn bond programme, according to people familiar with the matter.

RMB has been entrusted with the task of drawing up cash-flow projections for the Land and Agricultural Development Bank, the people said, asking not to be identified as an announcement hasn’t been made.

RMB — a unit of FirstRand, Africa’s largest lender by market value — must also deliver a strategic plan for the state-owned bank and assess its viability, they said.

The 108-year-old bank, which supplies about 30% of loans in the agricultural industry, failed to make repayments on a revolving credit facility in April, triggering the default event on R13.8bn of debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It has since said it is seeking a one-year deferral of interest and capital payments. Negotiations are ongoing and an appointment may only be finalised by Friday, a representative for the Land Bank said without naming any companies.