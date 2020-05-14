National

PODCAST | Lord Peter Hain on leadership and governance during Covid-19

Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent. This is an essential listen for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine.

14 May 2020 - 18:39
Lord Peter Hain. Picture: REUTERS
Lord Peter Hain. Picture: REUTERS

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest on African Business podcasts, Lord Peter Hain, a former UK MP and anti-apartheid activist.

In a wide-ranging discussion, they talk about how differently President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. They also discuss whether lockdowns may cause more harm than good for Africa’s poor, who have been driven to desperation and starvation during the pandemic.

Lord Hain also offers some suggestions and guidance for good leadership and governance in the private and public sectors, as well as the wider global economy.

Lord Hain, born in Kenya and raised in SA, has held various government positions including minister for Africa and leader of the House of Commons. He was also instrumental in holding multinational firms KPMG, McKinsey, Hogan Lovell and Bell Pottinger accountable for their role in SA’s state-capture scandal.

Click here to listen to the podcast. 

ZWELI MKHIZE: Why the Covid-19 lockdown was needed and how it worked

As lockdown levels ease, South Africans should still persist with safety protocols and help bolster their community needs
Opinion
4 hours ago

Lockdown has passed its due date, says Wits vaccinology professor

Now citizens need to buy into the idea of reducing the spread by consistent social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing
Features
2 days ago

How African central banks are abating the Covid-19 crisis

Most of the continent’s monetary policy committees meet over the next two weeks; here’s what's likely to happen
World
1 day ago

PODCAST | The London Stock Exchange's Ibukun Adebayo on democratising African capital markets

Ibukun Adebayo, co-head of the Emerging Markets Group at the London Stock Exchange Group, discusses African capital markets
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Liquor stores warn of chaos under level 3 ...
National
2.
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ...
National
3.
NPA discovers more payments from Schabir Shaik to ...
National
4.
Mkhwebane takes Sars legal battle over Zuma tax ...
National
5.
Powerhouse cities may stay locked down
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Government needs a clear and quick roadmap to get SA working again

Opinion / Editorials

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: This is not the time for secrecy

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.