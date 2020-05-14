PODCAST | Lord Peter Hain on leadership and governance during Covid-19

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest on African Business podcasts, Lord Peter Hain, a former UK MP and anti-apartheid activist.

In a wide-ranging discussion, they talk about how differently President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. They also discuss whether lockdowns may cause more harm than good for Africa’s poor, who have been driven to desperation and starvation during the pandemic.

Lord Hain also offers some suggestions and guidance for good leadership and governance in the private and public sectors, as well as the wider global economy.

Lord Hain, born in Kenya and raised in SA, has held various government positions including minister for Africa and leader of the House of Commons. He was also instrumental in holding multinational firms KPMG, McKinsey, Hogan Lovell and Bell Pottinger accountable for their role in SA’s state-capture scandal.

