More than 3.5-million apply for temporary Covid-19 relief grant in three days

More than 3.5-million people have applied for the new temporary grant meant to provide some relief for those who are unemployed and not receiving any form of financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic since it was opened on Monday.

The temporary grant of R350 a month was introduced as part of the government's economic and social support package.

“The special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant is intended to mitigate the undue hardships faced by individuals and families through this difficult time. We are pleased with the intake so far and we urge all eligible individuals to apply on time,” social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said.