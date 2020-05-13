Water department is tackling huge graft, Lindiwe Sisulu says

The department of human settlements, water & sanitation is taking strong action to root out the corruption that brought the department to its knees and is holding those responsible to account.

This assurance was given on Wednesday by the minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, and her acting director-general, Mbulelo Tshangana.

Sisulu said the department was in bad shape when she took over and had been declared bankrupt by the auditor-general. Staggering amounts had been lost to the department through irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, she said.

Tshangana noted that in 2017/2018 the department was sitting with more than R2bn worth of accruals for work done in previous years and not paid for. It had asked the Treasury for condonation of about R10bn of the department’s R16.6bn in irregular expenditure on the basis that the department is taking action against those responsible. He said this proof was necessary for condonation to be approved.

Sisulu announced on Tuesday that advocate Terry Motau SC, who conducted an investigation into VBS Mutual Bank, had been appointed to lead a team of lawyers to review all fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports involving her department.

She told the media that officials had been charged, suspended and given written warnings regarding allegations of maladministration, fraud, corruption and misconduct related to the irregular expenditure of past financial years.

Disciplinary action

The minister noted that 249 reported cases were investigated during the period from April 2012 to end-September 2019.

Tshangana said that of those cases, 138 were found to be true and were referred for disciplinary action.

In the 138 disciplinary cases, 97 officials were found guilty, 11 of them at senior management level, and 16 were found not guilty. The others had resigned, were reinstated or had charges withdrawn.