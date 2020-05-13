Unions have not agreed on plans by department to reopen schools

However, on May 10, Sadtu said it would not allow its members to report for duty because the basic education department had failed to meet minimum requirements to ensure their safety.

The unions said there was no truth to the impression created by the department that unions were allegedly consulted and agreed on a plan to restart schools.

“The manner in which the department is conducting itself on the consultations is causing a trust deficit with the unions and this must be addressed. The [department must] desist from misleading the public about unions having agreed on everything. We all want to see a smooth reopening of the schools,” the unions said.

The meeting resolved to use the week of May 11-15 to allow provinces to comply with the non-negotiable commitments, such as the fumigation and disinfecting of schools, proper school infrastructure in the form of proper toilet facilities, observance of social distancing, reduction in class sizes, provision of soap, sanitisers and masks, and the screening of pupils, teachers and support personnel.

“To avoid confusion we agreed that the schools must be having the essentials such as the PPEs [personal protective equipment], sanitisers and education support personnel to help the SMTs [school management teams] to prepare to receive the teachers,” the unions said.

“The only date agreed upon was May 18 for the SMTs to fully report for duty and any other tentative date would be considered based on the readiness checklist.”

Motshekga told Business Day on Wednesday: “The final decision for the opening of schools is the authority and responsibility of the minister after consultations with provincial departments of education. The final date will be announced after it has been finalised at that level.”

She said discussions with unions continued to be an “ongoing activity and the media conference will be confirmed and its contents will also be determined then”.

