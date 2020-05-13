National Mkhwebane takes Sars legal battle over Zuma tax papers to top court BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is adamant that Sars must be legally forced to hand over former president Jacob Zuma’s tax information to her — and has taken her battle to force the tax agency to do so to the Constitutional Court.

While Mkhwebane insists that her fight to subpoena Zuma’s tax records from Sars is about obtaining legal clarity on the extent of her powers, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says her insistence that she can access whatever taxpayer information she wants makes it apparent that she is acting irrationally and in excess of her powers.