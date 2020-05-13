Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday evening on SA’s measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

SA has been under a strict lockdown since late March, which was partially lifted when it moved to a less strict level of restrictions more than two weeks ago in a bid to kickstart parts of the economy.

The presidency said on Wednesday afternoon that Ramaphosa would address the nation at 8.30pm.

The presidency said the address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

His address comes a day after the DA called on the president to address the nation about the lockdown.

