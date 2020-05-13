Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation
The president is expected to talk about the Covid-19 lockdown at 8.30pm
13 May 2020 - 14:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday evening on SA’s measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SA has been under a strict lockdown since late March, which was partially lifted when it moved to a less strict level of restrictions more than two weeks ago in a bid to kickstart parts of the economy.
The presidency said on Wednesday afternoon that Ramaphosa would address the nation at 8.30pm.
The presidency said the address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.
His address comes a day after the DA called on the president to address the nation about the lockdown.