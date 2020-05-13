National

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

The president is expected to talk about the Covid-19 lockdown at 8.30pm

13 May 2020 - 14:56 Claudi Mailovich
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday evening on SA’s measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

SA has been under a strict lockdown since late March, which was partially lifted when it moved to a less strict level of restrictions more than two weeks ago in a bid to kickstart parts of the economy. 

The presidency said on Wednesday afternoon that Ramaphosa would address the nation at 8.30pm.

The presidency said the address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. 

His address comes a day after the DA called on the president to address the nation about the lockdown. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

DA wants Ramaphosa to sack Patel after ‘Soviet-era’ clothing rules

The party wants the trade & industry minister to be fired after he gazetted controversial regulations determining what clothes people can buy
National
6 hours ago

Cosatu joins calls for government to ease Covid-19 lockdown

The president says easing the lockdown restrictions must not result in careless behaviour by individuals or businesses
National
1 day ago

ALLAN GREENBLO: Covid crisis a blessing in disguise for SA

After the Covid-19 crisis SA cannot be the same as it was before the pandemic. There is an opportunity for the government to implement policies that ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
NPA discovers more payments from Schabir Shaik to ...
National
2.
Fired Zuma lawyer fires broadside at judge
National
3.
DA wants Ramaphosa to sack Patel after ...
National
4.
City of Cape Town and Gwede Mantashe face off in ...
National
5.
Exercise rules and sales bans fail the test of ...
National

Related Articles

Applications open for temporary Covid-19 relief grants

National

Government launches R100bn Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme

Economy

EDITORIAL: Government closing ranks on Covid-19 bodes ill for SA

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.