Reckless trading penalties suspended to help deal with Covid-19 fallout

Provisions in the Companies Act meant to prevent reckless trading will not be invoked during the national lockdown, giving companies the leeway to survive the lockdown, parliament heard on Tuesday.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) told parliament’s trade & industry portfolio committee during an online briefing it will not invoke the reckless trading provisions if it has reason to believe that companies are temporarily insolvent due to the national disaster. The CIPC administers the Companies Act and is responsible for the registration of companies.

“This has been welcomed by companies and industry who are attempting to recapitalise their businesses,” CIPC head Rory Voller said.

The Companies Act penalises and holds directors personally liable for losses incurred through knowingly carrying on the business of the company recklessly. The act states it is illegal for directors of an insolvent company to continue trading after they become aware of its insolvent status.

Many companies, some of which have been forced to stop trading under the lockdown regulations meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, are struggling to stay afloat and are on the brink of collapse.

Several have applied for business rescue, a process that allows a financially distressed company to delay creditors’ claims against it or its assets, and more are set to follow this route. Companies that have taken the business rescue route include Edcon, which was until recently SA’s largest clothing retailer, as well as airlines SAA and Comair.

Voller pointed out that in terms of the act, a company trades recklessly if its solvency (liabilities exceed assets) or liquidity (ability to pay debts as they fall due) is compromised. In that case the CIPC will investigate the company and issue a compliance notice to cease trading based on reckless trading.