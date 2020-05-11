National NEWS ANALYSIS: Early release of prisoners is a symptom of a deeper malaise A dysfunctional justice system and overcrowding were a problem long before the menace of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to release thousands of prisoners on parole in coming months in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in SA’s overcrowded prisons was always going to be controversial.

The popular sentiment in SA, after all, is that generally criminals should be locked up and the keys thrown away.