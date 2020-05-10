SAA rescue team to appeal judgment on retrenchments
Ruling in favour of unions adds to the business rescue practitioners’ difficulties
10 May 2020 - 21:11
The SAA business rescue practitioners are to appeal Friday’s judgment in which the labour court in Johannesburg set aside retrenchment notices issued to employees on the grounds that these were procedurally unfair.
The judgment has thrown a new spanner in the works for Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, who are attempting to wind down the company in the absence of cash to fund its operations. However, it has also alarmed business rescue professionals across the board, as it threatens to constrain their ability to restructure the workforces of distressed companies during business rescue, which has up to now been the established practice.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now