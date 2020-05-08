National CASH CRUNCH Denel cannot pay staff pensions and UIF The state-owned arms maker awaits a R576m injection promised in the February 2020 budget BL PREMIUM

Denel, the state-owned arms maker that received a R2bn government bailout in 2019, has told its staff that it cannot pay their April pensions, taxes and unemployment insurance fund (UIF) contributions due to cash-flow problems.

In a letter to staff, obtained by Business Day, Denel CEO Danie du Toit said the parastatal could run into a cash crunch in the next six months and paying salaries could become more difficult in future.