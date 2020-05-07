Prasa is to resume operations only at lockdown level 3

Struggling transport utility Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says it has lost R199m since the enforcement of the national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said the loss has resulted in further cash constraints on its already strained financial situation. The projected revenue loss for the year, at this stage, is R757m.

Mpondo revealed the figures on Thursday when he briefed the media on the progress his team has made in its drive to turn the company around since he took over as administrator on December 9 last year.

Prasa has terminated all services during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown, in line with the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Mpondo said the lockdown also severely affected Prasa’s planned critical maintenance work due to the continued shortage of required commodities, as key suppliers to Prasa were closed during the lockdown.