Hlophe misconduct case still not heard 12 years later
The judge president has already received more than R3.5m in state funding for the legal costs of his impeachment inquiry
07 May 2020 - 20:10
The 12-year-old gross misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe threatens to be indefinitely delayed because of an unresolved dispute over the state’s payment of his legal fees that has been dragging on for nearly two years.
Hlophe has already received more than R3.5m in state funding for the legal costs of his impeachment inquiry with no requirement that he pay back the money if he is found guilty of gross misconduct.
