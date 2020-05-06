National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: What’s really behind the cigarette ban?

Business Day TV talks to industry experts about the confusion around the cigarette ban during the Covid-19 lockdown

06 May 2020 - 15:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GINA SANDERS
Since the government announced last week that the temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes would continue, smokers have condemned the move and major players in the tobacco industry have threatened legal action.

With rumours swirling of political conspiracy behind the move, what is really going on here? Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to former Sars crack investigator Johann van Loggerenberg, author of Tobacco Wars; Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association; Ivor Sarakinsky, professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance; and Dr Keith Scott, a founding member of the SA Drug Policy Initiative.

Cyril Ramaphosa tries to stub out rumours he was overruled on tobacco ban

President supports move after National Coronavirus Command Council reconsidered its position on substance
News
2 days ago

BAT no longer going to court over tobacco ban

BATSA it will first pursue further discussions with government on the formulation and application of the regulations
National
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa takes charge amid new-rules mixups

President says he supports continued ban after Coronavirus command council reconsidered its position
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Patel’s red pen will help to write an economic horror story

The trade & industry minister has made seemingly arbitrary decisions on which sectors can resume work
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Lockdown love bubble bursts in a puff of smoke

Unflattening curve of arrests and U-turn on cigarettes drag the spotlight back onto the chaos in the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago

