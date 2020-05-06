WATCH: What’s really behind the cigarette ban?

Since the government announced last week that the temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes would continue, smokers have condemned the move and major players in the tobacco industry have threatened legal action.

With rumours swirling of political conspiracy behind the move, what is really going on here? Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to former Sars crack investigator Johann van Loggerenberg, author of Tobacco Wars; Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association; Ivor Sarakinsky, professor of governance and policy at the Wits School of Governance; and Dr Keith Scott, a founding member of the SA Drug Policy Initiative.