SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases at 7,808 as deaths reach 153
06 May 2020 - 23:14
The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five new fatalities on Wednesday.
In a statement, health minister Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll now stood at 152 following two additional deaths in both the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one death in Limpopo.
There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country's Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.
The number of recoveries was 3,153, with the Western Cape and Gauteng both passing 1,000 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown of cases on Wednesday is as follows:
- Western Cape — 3,760
- Gauteng — 1,720
- KZN — 1,189
- Eastern Cape — 849
- Free State — 130
- Mpumalanga — 57
- Limpopo — 40
- North West — 37
- Northern Cape — 26
TimesLIVE