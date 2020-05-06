National

SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases at 7,808 as deaths reach 153

06 May 2020 - 23:14 Staff Writer
Picture: PATRICK MEINHARDT/BLOOMBERG
Picture: PATRICK MEINHARDT/BLOOMBERG

The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five new fatalities on Wednesday.

In a statement, health minister Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll now stood at 152 following  two additional deaths in both the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one death in Limpopo.

There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country's Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.

The number of recoveries was 3,153, with the Western Cape and Gauteng both passing 1,000 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown of cases on Wednesday is as follows:

  • Western Cape — 3,760
  • Gauteng — 1,720
  • KZN — 1,189
  • Eastern Cape — 849
  • Free State — 130
  • Mpumalanga — 57
  • Limpopo — 40
  • North West — 37
  • Northern Cape — 26

TimesLIVE

Almost 30% of SA stalked by hunger during lockdown, survey finds

Those in worker hostels and student residences report being hit hardest
National
6 hours ago

511 health workers test positive for Covid-19, says health minister

Zweli Mkhize says a prolonged lockdown will not necessarily delay the peak of infections substantially
National
7 hours ago

Coronavirus mutating as it spreads should help create a vaccine

Scientists find almost 200 recurrent genetic mutations that may hold clues to how the virus is adapting and so help develop drugs and vaccines
World
12 hours ago

Social grants glitch casts doubt on readiness for extra Covid-19 relief

Money was unavailable to KwaZulu-Natal beneficiaries, while some Western Cape recipients were paid double
National
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal bound to fail, says ...
National
2.
State should support all business, regardless of ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe opens the door to municipal energy
National
4.
BAT no longer going to court over tobacco ban
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa says B-BBEE will be strengthened ...
National

Related Articles

Business for SA sees GDP plunging up to 17% after lockdown

Economy

Business for SA urges urgent opening of economy to avoid jobs bloodbath

National

Covid-19 lockdown leads to huge fall in private-sector business in April

Economy

WATCH: Why the rand gained as lockdowns were eased

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.