SA’s Covid-19 death toll nears 150

05 May 2020 - 23:21 Matthew Savides
Health workers fill out documents before performing tests for Covid-19 at the screening and testing tents set up at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / AFP

The number of South Africans to die of Covid-19 has climbed to 148, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Ten deaths were reported in the past 24 hours — seven of them in the Western Cape and one each in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

There were also now 7,572 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA — an increase of 357 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases were from 10,523 tests in the past  24 hours, and 268,064 tests have now been done countrywide.

On Monday, the department announced there were 7,220 confirmed cases across SA, with the death toll at 138. There were also a reported 2,746 recoveries on Monday, with this figure not updated in Tuesday night's release.

The correctional services department said two inmates had died of virus in an East London prison.

There have been an additional six cases of inmates at the East London prison testing positive, for a national total of 165 within the correctional services sector.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

  • Western Cape — 3,609 
  • Gauteng — 1,697 
  • KZN — 1,142 
  • Eastern Cape — 838  
  • Free State — 128 
  • Mpumalanga — 57 
  • Limpopo — 40 
  • North West — 35 
  • Northern Cape — 26 

