Ramaphosa takes charge amid new-rules mixups
President denies he is being undermined by ministers
05 May 2020 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to assert his political authority in the face of criticism that he is being undermined by ministers who have created a state of confusion in business and wider society with contradictory regulations during the nationwide lockdown.
The issue came to the fore last week when co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who narrowly lost the ANC leadership race to Ramaphosa in December 2017, told the nation that a decision to allow the sale of tobacco products during the current phase, which started on May 1, was being reversed. This was just six days after Ramaphosa had said such sales would be allowed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now