National

More than 400 Covid-19 cases reported for second day in SA

04 May 2020 - 22:03 TimesLIVE
Men queue at a food distribution point in Johannesburg's CBD, May 4 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Men queue at a food distribution point in Johannesburg's CBD, May 4 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Another 437 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA, meaning that more than 400 cases were recorded for the second straight day, with the national total now at 7,220.

There were also seven additional deaths recorded, taking the toll to 138. Six of the seven deaths were recorded in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national health ministry also reported that there had been 2,746 recoveries.

The figures were based on 11,794 tests done in the past 24 hours. There have now been 257,541 tests done countrywide.

On Sunday, Mkhize announced that there were 6,783 confirmed cases and 131 deaths across the country. The Western Cape remains the country's epicentre in terms of deaths and confirmed cases. Gauteng had the highest number of reported recoveries.

On Monday, the provincial breakdown of cases was as follows:

  • Western Cape —  3,362;
  • Gauteng — 1,661;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 1,106;
  • Eastern Cape — 814;
  • Free State — 125;
  • Limpopo — 39;
  • Mpumalanga — 53;
  • North West — 35; and
  • Northern Cape — 25.

Department of public works to foot R29m bill for quarantine hotels

MP questions why state-owned facilities are not being upgraded for quarantine purposes
National
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa tries to stub out rumours he was overruled on tobacco ban

President supports move after National Coronavirus Command Council reconsidered its position on substance
News
15 hours ago

Economy’s shift to level 3 will depend on health results

More sectors will be added only if infections are manageable, says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel
National
3 days ago

Close to 100 criminal charges laid against police officers in lockdown, MPs told

Incidents 'grossly undermine' the government's effort to curb the spread of virus, says SAPS strategic management chief
National
5 days ago

Takeaways and exercise, but no alcohol under level 4 lockdown

Retail and wholesale stores to reopen, and government estimates 20% of employees in manufacturing will resume their duties
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Motor dealers to open, but with uncertainty
National
2.
NPA to defend the freezing of Regiments assets
National
3.
Ramaphosa takes charge amid new-rules mixups
National
4.
Transnet pension fund lawsuit alleges looting of ...
National
5.
See you in court: Cabinet takes a hard line on ...
National / Health

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Patel’s red pen will help to write an economic horror story

Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: Fast response let down by economic blunders

Opinion / Columnists

Solidarity goes to Concourt over race criteria for Covid-19 funding

National

Unions call for radical policies to save jobs and the economy

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.