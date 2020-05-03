National Regiments directors fight for some of their R1.6bn in frozen assets NPA describes bid to reduce assets frozen as the potential proceeds of crime as ‘extraordinary’ BL PREMIUM

The directors of Regiments Capital have yet to respond to accusations that their company was used as a key vehicle in huge state capture fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Instead, they are fighting for the R1.6bn of their assets frozen by the Johannesburg high court as the potential proceeds of crime to be reduced.