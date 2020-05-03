Regiments directors fight for some of their R1.6bn in frozen assets
NPA describes bid to reduce assets frozen as the potential proceeds of crime as ‘extraordinary’
03 May 2020 - 20:01
The directors of Regiments Capital have yet to respond to accusations that their company was used as a key vehicle in huge state capture fraud, corruption and money laundering.
Instead, they are fighting for the R1.6bn of their assets frozen by the Johannesburg high court as the potential proceeds of crime to be reduced.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now