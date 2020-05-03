National

Motor dealers to open, but with uncertainty

Dealer groups hope level 4 regulations include sale of bakkies and commercial vehicles

03 May 2020 - 16:55 David Furlonger
Used-vehicle sales were higher last month than in March 2019. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Used-vehicle sales were higher last month than in March 2019. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Motor dealers will start reopening their doors to customers on Monday, still unsure of the conditions under which they will be allowed to operate.

On Thursday, the government added dealers to the list of business sectors allowed to trade from May 1 at level four of the risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy. However, the latest gazetted regulations refer only to “car sales”. Dealer groups hope this includes bakkies and commercial vehicles, but by Sunday afternoon they were still awaiting government clarification.

The same applied to the rule that sales may take place “under specific directions”.    

There are about 1,600 franchised new-vehicle dealers in SA, employing about 60,000 people. National Automobile Dealers Association chair Mark Dommisse has warned that dealers will start to close and jobs will be lost if the sector is not allowed to return to work this week.

According to a leading dealer: “We don’t know what these directions are. We hope we will find out on Monday what we can and can’t do, so we can make our business plans accordingly.”

The directions are certain to include social distancing and other Covid-19 health rules. Many dealers spent the weekend preparing for what they think may be necessary. It is believed at least one motor brand wants to conduct its own on-site checks at franchised dealers.

Vehicle licensing offices are open from Monday, so dealers say buyers of new vehicles will be able to complete registration and ownership formalities. Testing centres won’t be, however, so buyers of used vehicles may have to wait for their vehicles to undergo roadworthy certification.

Dealers are allowed to undertake emergency repairs on vehicles. This does not include routine work under warranties and service plans.

Dealers were originally near the back of the queue for Covid-19 reopening before fierce motor industry lobbying brought them to the front. Vehicle and components manufacturers, who will also return to work on Monday, argued that it made no sense to build vehicles for the local market if there was no- one to sell them.

Car dealers expected to open as lockdown restrictions eased

Motor dealers hope to start opening their doors for vehicle sales on Friday ‘under specific directions’, which have yet to be clarified
Economy
3 days ago

Changes to shake-up SA automotive aftermarket industry

Will plans for a shake-up of the vehicle service and repair industry really cause the mayhem that is being forecast by detractors?
Features
3 days ago

Stuck residents get a once-off chance to travel home

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined level 4 travel rules
National
2 days ago

Can’t make car repayments? Here are your options

Vehicle repossessions are expected to rise once the lockdown lifts, but banks provide some leeway
Life
3 days ago

SA’s most fuel-friendly small cars

With more people likely to buy down to more affordable vehicles, here are cars that are easiest on fuel budgets
Life
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Julius Malema’s family lives on estate owned by ...
National
2.
Covid-19 claims 13 more lives in SA as cases ...
National / Health
3.
See you in court: Cabinet takes a hard line on ...
National / Health
4.
Parliament ‘gutted’ as staffer loses fight ...
National / Health
5.
Covid-19 cases climb to 6,336 and 58% of deaths ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.