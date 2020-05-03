Employers required to comply with stringent Covid-19 measures

As millions of workers return to work on Monday under level 4 lockdown restrictions, employers will be required to implement stringent measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in their workplaces.

Under the government’s risk-adjusted strategy in the lockdown, level 4 will allow the return to work of specified businesses under strict conditions.

Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi warned at a media briefing on Sunday that employers who failed to comply with the minimum measures contained in a directive he issued late last week may be ordered to close down.

“In returning to work it will not be business as usual,” he stressed. The department of employment & labour's inspectors will be inspecting premises to ensure that there is compliance.

The minister also stressed that the required health and safety measures had to be implemented by businesses before workers returning to their workplaces.