Denis Goldberg — the fixer of books, racquets and an unjust society

During his sentence, Denis suffered ill-health, which presented a challenge to keeping up his spirits. He was a very inventive person. Small things mean a lot in prison. Denis could always fix things that were broken — for example, he could bind a book that had fallen apart. We were able to play tennis at one point on a three-quarter size court, but the tennisette racquets were continually breaking. Denis would repair and strengthen them.

He knew how to make chocolates with the ingredients we were gradually allowed to buy after many years. Sweets were a great luxury, and his were better than those in the shops, made around Christmas when we were allowed to purchase small quantities of items usually disallowed.

Being a small community was often stressful, but Denis managed to keep in good spirits and seldom expressed aggression to fellow prisoners. He also retained his dignity and inquiring mind.

He was our negotiator with the “boers” (a term used to refer to all figures of authority, whether English or Afrikaans speaking). What may not be widely known is that even though prisoners were entitled to certain rights, called “privileges” by the authorities, these were often withheld and prisoners had to struggle to get them back or have them at all.

Individual prisoners were not allowed (by us) to make requests to the authorities. By the time I joined Denis in Pretoria Prison in 1975, there was a well-established system of decentralised consultation. Denis would then take what was agreed to the captain, most of the time a Captain Schnepel. Because of Schnepel’s erratic nature, we never knew where we stood. Denis and the captain had travelled together for many years so he knew how to win over Schnepel, and this often led to improvements in our conditions.

Small things assume big dimensions in a small community of prisoners outnumbered by warders, who decided it was best to give us space. We determined much of what happened, apart from counting us (which the boers often got wrong, despite there being only six of us most of the time I was there) and locking our doors.

We were left alone to clean the section, a time some of us devoted to political reading groups. We told the boers that one does not polish Marley tiles, and we never did. This space we won was the result of years of struggle, by earlier prisoners, led by Denis. The boers had the power, but we had a capacity for “drama” that they did not relish.

When Denis was released, he immediately threw himself into the liberation struggle in London and in SA, where he involved himself in a range of projects.

Denis suffered serious bereavements: his first wife, Esme, died in 2000 and his second wife, Edelgard Nkobi, who returned with him to SA, died in 2006. His daughter Hilary died from a blood clot at the age of 47.

His son, David, and grandchildren survive him. He also leaves his partner, Deidre Abrahams, who cared for him in his last days.

It is important to know that there was a person called Denis Goldberg, who served 22 years to bring about freedom in SA. We can honour his memory by ensuring freedom is defended and not jeopardised by acts of lawlessness and violence against the poor.

Denis loved to debate. We can also honour him by restoring the culture of debate that used to be so important in liberation politics.

Hamba kahle, MK soldier Denis Goldberg!

• Raymond Suttner, an activist and academic, was with Goldberg in various prisons in Pretoria from 1975 to 1983