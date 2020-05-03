David Masondo defends his foray into Reserve Bank’s territory
03 May 2020 - 22:35
Deputy finance minister David Masondo has defended his comments on the SA Reserve Bank that have raised eyebrows about his venturing into the realm of monetary policy considered to be the preserve of the central bank.
The Sunday Times reported Masondo as saying that the Reserve Bank should buy government bonds directly from the Treasury instead of just from the secondary market as it has decided to do.
