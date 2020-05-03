National

Covid-19: More than 440 new infections reported as testing hits record

Eight new deaths in one day

03 May 2020 - 21:09 TimesLIVE
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA reached 6,783 on Sunday and the death toll has risen to 131.

This means another eight deaths were confirmed on Sunday — two in the Western Cape, two in Gauteng and four in the Eastern Cape.

The number of confirmed cases increased from 6,336 on Saturday to 6,783 on Sunday, up by 447 cases in one day. But this seemingly high number stems from more than 15,061 new tests that were conducted, out of the 245,747 that had been done to date.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the Western Cape still had the highest number of infections with 3,044 confirmed cases, followed by Gauteng with 1,624 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076 cases. The other provinces’ numbers are: 774 in the Eastern Cape, 122 in Free State, 37 in Limpopo, 46 in Mpumalanga, 36 in the North West and 24 in the Northern Cape.

More than 7.2-million South Africans have been screened and more than 72,000 were referred for testing.

 

