Durban’s promenades closed to the public as eThekwini plays it safe

Durban's joggers and cyclers eager to hit the beachfront will be disappointed to learn that the city’s beachfront promenades — including the famed Golden Mile — will not be open under level 4 of the national lockdown.

This comes after hundreds of runners and joggers flocked to the various city promenades on Friday, the first day of the slightly reduced lockdown restrictions.

The promenades are popular with cyclists, runners, dog walkers and for general outdoor activity.

In a statement on Saturday, the eThekwini municipality said it recognised that activities such as running were allowed under stage four but for safety reasons the promenade would remain closed.