BREAKING NEWS: S&P sends SA another rung down the junk ladder on coronavirus fears The ratings company said it expected the economy to shrink by 4.5% in 2020

S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA further into junk status, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and heightened concerns about the long-term sustainability of the country's debt.

S&P lowered the country’s long-term and local-currency rating to BB, two rungs below investment grade, it said late on Wednesday. It changed the outlook from negative to stable because SA’s strengths: a credible central bank, a flexible currency, and deep capital markets, would facilitate a “gradual, albeit painful, external and fiscal adjustment”, it said.