National

Ebrahim Patel under fire for not pitching up for virtual meeting

DA says Patel's actions are a ‘disgrace’ and the lack of parliamentary oversight on lockdown regulations ‘unacceptable’

29 April 2020 - 17:30 Bekezela Phakathi
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel came under fire on Wednesday for failing to attend a virtual meeting where he was meant to brief MPs on the government’s response to the coronavirus and the measures being considered to soften the economic blow.

Patel wrote a letter to MPs requesting a postponement of the meeting. He highlighted that he was busy in meetings with his cabinet colleagues on the measures to respond to the pandemic and adjusted lockdown regulations. The minister said he would be able to brief MPs on Friday, a day after the updated lockdown regulations are due to be gazetted.

The coronavirus pandemic is set to trigger a global economic meltdown of unprecedented proportions, and has led to governments around the world scrambling to put together huge stimulus packages to soften the blow. But the lockdown regulations in SA have raised the ire of many businesses such as those in e-commerce, with many seeing the rules as arbitrary and irrational.

Patel has clashed with various groups opposed to what opposition politicians are calling draconian lockdown regulations.

DA MP Dean Macpherson described Patel’s failure to brief MPs as “extremely disappointing” and said his letter should be rejected.

“We have moved meetings a number times to accommodate [him] Patel, he has dodged correspondence from myself as an MP,” Macpherson said.

“To now come before us and say he is unable to engage with us is quite frankly a disgrace, there has been no parliamentary oversight on [the regulations] which [affect] many lives and many businesses. It is not acceptable; I propose that we convene this meeting … at midnight tonight. To have the meeting after the regulations have been published is a disgrace,” the DA MP said.   

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said the minister has shown complete disregard for parliament at a time when SA’s economy is on the brink of collapse.

ACDP MP Wayne Thring said Patel’s non-attendance was unacceptable especially considering the crisis engulfing the economy.

But ANC MPs defended Patel.

“I think the minister has not frivolously rejected to come to account to the committee [trade and industry], he has requested a postponement because he is attending to issues of national importance. I want to support his proposal for the meeting to be moved to  May 1,” said ANC MP Judy Hermans.

The select committee on trade and industry chair, Mandla Rayi, said the meeting was not meant to discuss the lockdown regulations, but the “broader impact of the pandemic on the economy”.

“The regulations are not subject to endorsement by parliament, all we are doing is to make sure executive accounts on the implementation of those regulations. The minister is asking that the meeting be moved to this Friday, it’s not as if it’s next week or next year,” Rayi said.

The meeting was eventually moved to Friday.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

DA considers virtual policy conference amid lockdown uncertainty

DA federal council chair Helen Zille said the party has repurposed almost all its workstreams to online platforms, including polling and policy work
National
2 hours ago

It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

The pandemic could set back efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment by many years, the president says
National
2 days ago

Takeaways and exercise, but no alcohol under level 4 lockdown

Retail and wholesale stores to reopen, and government estimates 20% of employees in manufacturing will resume their duties
National
4 days ago

MPs worry about bypassing parliament amid Covid-19 crisis

Treasury says that retrospective legislation is not a new or unlawful practice, but is simply more pronounced now due to Covid-19
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Molefe and Singh may have sleepless nights as NPA ...
National
2.
Cuban doctors come with a R440m price tag
National / Health
3.
SA’s aviation industry ‘on verge of collapse’
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: State finally has a solid case ...
National
5.
Broke Prasa unable to make contributions to ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer and more unequal

Opinion / Columnists

Does SA have the attributes to deal with this crisis?

Opinion

Mogajane has a message for SA: realistic budget and no dilly-dallying on reforms

Economy

Shack dwellers getting evicted in face of government ban

National

Cuban doctors come with a R440m price tag

National / Health

HERMAN MASHABA: A new, post-coronavirus budget is essential for SA’s recovery

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.