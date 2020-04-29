Ebrahim Patel under fire for not pitching up for virtual meeting

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel came under fire on Wednesday for failing to attend a virtual meeting where he was meant to brief MPs on the government’s response to the coronavirus and the measures being considered to soften the economic blow.

Patel wrote a letter to MPs requesting a postponement of the meeting. He highlighted that he was busy in meetings with his cabinet colleagues on the measures to respond to the pandemic and adjusted lockdown regulations. The minister said he would be able to brief MPs on Friday, a day after the updated lockdown regulations are due to be gazetted.

The coronavirus pandemic is set to trigger a global economic meltdown of unprecedented proportions, and has led to governments around the world scrambling to put together huge stimulus packages to soften the blow. But the lockdown regulations in SA have raised the ire of many businesses such as those in e-commerce, with many seeing the rules as arbitrary and irrational.

Patel has clashed with various groups opposed to what opposition politicians are calling draconian lockdown regulations.

DA MP Dean Macpherson described Patel’s failure to brief MPs as “extremely disappointing” and said his letter should be rejected.

“We have moved meetings a number times to accommodate [him] Patel, he has dodged correspondence from myself as an MP,” Macpherson said.

“To now come before us and say he is unable to engage with us is quite frankly a disgrace, there has been no parliamentary oversight on [the regulations] which [affect] many lives and many businesses. It is not acceptable; I propose that we convene this meeting … at midnight tonight. To have the meeting after the regulations have been published is a disgrace,” the DA MP said.

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said the minister has shown complete disregard for parliament at a time when SA’s economy is on the brink of collapse.