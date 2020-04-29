Jacob Zuma withdraws Constitutional Court appeal

Former president Jacob Zuma has abandoned his last legal bid to permanently halt his corruption trial, paving the way for his prosecution to finally go ahead.

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the Constitutional Court has accepted the withdrawal of his bid to appeal the dismissal of his application for a stay of prosecution.

It said Zuma welcomes the decision, which “paves the way for him to prepare for the trial and demonstrate that he has never benefited from any arms deal corruption or tried to evade the trial ... He hopes that his innocence will, indeed, be demonstrated for all to see.”

Among other charges, Zuma is accused of accepting a R500,000 a year bribe from French arms company Thales, in exchange for his protection from any potential arms deal investigation.

The foundation statement quotes him as saying: “I hope that our citizens will finally get some certainty and closure as to the real beneficiaries of the arms deal if any corruption in that regard did occur.”

Zuma has always sought the opportunity to clear his name before the courts, the foundation said.