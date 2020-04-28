National

WATCH: Economic cluster briefing on Covid-19 relief interventions

The economic cluster details its latest plan to keep the economy afloat during the lockdown

28 April 2020 - 14:13
Screengrab: SUPPLIED
Screengrab: SUPPLIED

The economic cluster is detailing its latest plan to keep the economy afloat during the lockdown.

There may be some relief with the lifting of some restrictions on Friday, when the country will move to level four lockdown.

Watch a live stream of the briefing below:

