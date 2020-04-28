Tycoon Strive Masiyiwa seeks a way to help sanctions-hit Zimbabwe and Sudan during Covid-19 crisis

Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean telecommunications tycoon, has launched an appeal for help for Sudan and Zimbabwe to fight the coronavirus outbreak, after sanctions imposed on the countries cut them off from aid from multilateral organisations.

Masiyiwa, the founder of international mobile phone company Econet Wireless Group, said he had no personal contact with the leaders of Sudan and Zimbabwe before lodging the appeal with the institutions to raise funds for buying personal protective equipment and ventilators, and to pay for salaries and training. The two nations, under US sanctions, are excluded from debt relief.

“While I don’t want to get into the issues around how and why there are sanctions, everyone knows that I personally had to flee my country, Zimbabwe, because of persecution 20 years ago,” Masiyiwa said in a statement. “I have not been back since. For the avoidance of doubt, this is not an appeal for the lifting of sanctions.”