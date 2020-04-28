National

Tycoon Strive Masiyiwa seeks a way to help sanctions-hit Zimbabwe and Sudan during Covid-19 crisis

Masiyiwa urges World Bank, IMF and other multilateral institutions to create humanitarian trusts managed by third parties

28 April 2020 - 16:10 Ray Ndlovu
Strive Masiyiwa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean telecommunications tycoon, has launched an appeal for help for Sudan and Zimbabwe to fight the coronavirus outbreak, after sanctions imposed on the countries cut them off from aid from multilateral organisations.

Masiyiwa, the founder of international mobile phone company Econet Wireless Group, said he had no personal contact with the leaders of Sudan and Zimbabwe before lodging the appeal with the institutions to raise funds for buying personal protective equipment and ventilators, and to pay for salaries and training. The two nations, under US sanctions, are excluded from debt relief.

“While I don’t want to get into the issues around how and why there are sanctions, everyone knows that I personally had to flee my country, Zimbabwe, because of persecution 20 years ago,” Masiyiwa said in a statement. “I have not been back since. For the avoidance of doubt, this is not an appeal for the lifting of sanctions.”

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral institutions should create humanitarian trusts for each country, which are managed by third parties, Masiyiwa said.

Sudan has in the past been accused by the US of sponsoring terrorism while Zimbabwe was sanctioned in the early 2000s amid accusations of state-sponsored human rights abuses and irregular elections. Zimbabwe’s economy has since collapsed.

Masiyiwa’s Higher Life Foundation, which he founded with his wife, Tsitsi, pays for the education of thousands of children in Zimbabwe and other African countries. He has also paid health workers in Zimbabwe when the government ran out of money.

Bloomberg

Half of Zimbabwe’s population could starve if aid is not received, IMF warns

Only half of the humanitarian aid requested by the UN to help about eight-million people has been pledged, the monetary fund says
3 weeks ago

Ban on dollar lifted as Covid-19 plunges Zimbabwe into crisis

Zimbabwe’s economy has been in free-fall as a shortage of foreign currency has led to scarcity of fuel and wheat
1 week ago

Zimbabwe eases lockdown for diaspora payouts and fresh market produce

Money transfer agencies will be open three times a week to pay out remittances from abroad
3 weeks ago

The fight to contain Covid-19 in Africa

As the coronavirus begins its spread across Africa, some countries have announced travel restrictions and school closures. Now they need to curb ...
1 month ago

National
National
National
National / Health
National

World / Africa

World / Africa

