SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

The high court in Johannesburg has placed ailing airline SA Express under provisional liquidation, in a sign that it is fast reaching the end of its life.

This means that those affected by the liquidation will still have the opportunity to give reasons the state-owned airline should not be liquidated before a final order is made by the court.

The high court heard the application brought by the business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, on Tuesday.

The practitioners lodged an application on March 25, asking that SA Express be placed into provisional liquidation and that the court order that the business rescue process be discontinued.

In an affidavit to the court on behalf of the business rescue practitioners, Terblanche said there was no “reasonable prospect for SA Express to be rescued”.

Earlier in April, the business rescue practitioners said the government had not lodged papers opposing the application for liquidation.

This comes as the global aviation industry has been grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and previously successful operators face collapse and are seeking the national government’s aid.

Another state-owned airline, SAA, is also facing the possibility of liquidation despite the government’s adamance that it can salvage the situation and create a new, profitable airline.

SAA’s business rescue practitioners have said there are only two options for the airline: either proceed with the structured winding down of SAA, which means the wholesale retrenchment of staff with severance packages or apply for liquidation and stop the business rescue process.

Moody’s Investors Service said in a report last week that the government’s fiscal position had reduced the space for providing further support to state-owned enterprises.

SA Express is in business rescue after a creditor brought a successful court application in February. Unlike SAA, which has been provided R5.5bn of post-commencement finance by the Treasury, SA Express has not received any assistance to finance the rescue process. The airline employs nearly 700 people.

SA Express suspended operations in March due to the coronavirus crisis in SA. It was one of the first organisations to apply to the UIF Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) for assistance, under the expedited Covid-19 benefit.

The airline was unable to pay staff salaries in March and was reportedly only able to pay a portion of salaries in April.

