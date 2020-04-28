SA Express fast reaching end of the line as government says no to funding
The business rescue practitioners say there is no ‘reasonable prospect for SA Express to be rescued’
28 April 2020 - 15:43
SA Express is nearing the end of its 26-year existence and is set to be the first state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be abandoned by a cash-strapped government that has run out of fiscal room for bailouts.
The airline, which owes creditors more than R2bn, was placed under provisional liquidation at the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday after its business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, argued that it had no prospect of survival.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now