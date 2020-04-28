LAND BANK
Creditors pull plug, giving state a R13bn headache
While some creditors have indicated a willingness to help the Land Bank, they signalled this was reliant on the amount of state support
28 April 2020 - 05:10
At least one creditor to the embattled Land Bank, which last week defaulted on some of its debt obligations, has demanded the immediate return of all its money, a move that could leave the government on the hook for up to R13bn.
The move against the country’s largest provider of credit to farmers could see other investors follow suit.
