National LAND BANK Creditors pull plug, giving state a R13bn headache While some creditors have indicated a willingness to help the Land Bank, they signalled this was reliant on the amount of state support

At least one creditor to the embattled Land Bank, which last week defaulted on some of its debt obligations, has demanded the immediate return of all its money, a move that could leave the government on the hook for up to R13bn.

The move against the country’s largest provider of credit to farmers could see other investors follow suit.