SA now has 87 fatalities and 4,546 Covid-19 infections

27 April 2020 - 08:12 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/charliewaradee

A delegation of 217 Cuban Medical Brigade arrived in SA early Monday.

“Some of these highly skilled health professionals were in the front-line of fighting other outbreaks in the world such as Cholera in Haiti in 2010, and Ebola in West Africa in 2013", the health ministry said in a statement.

“Before departure from Cuba, the medical brigade had been placed in quarantine to ensure that they minimise any form of exposure prior to coming to SA.”

The Cuban team will be placed in precautionary quarantine as they await their test results once in SA.

“We will also use this period to fully induct them into the South African situational analysis and the various provinces they will be deployed to,” said the ministry.

