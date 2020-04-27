Of pineapples and potatoes: prices flex amid the pandemic

Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO of RSA Group, a fresh produce sales organisation, says the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has had some effects on the fresh produce markets — as observed in the pineapple price — but this is simply the free market at work.

For example, the price of large potatoes that would have normally gone into the restaurant and takeaway industry to make slap chips dropped off with lower demand. Avocados, too, are looking cheaper now that the local production season has begun and big buyers such as sushi restaurants remain shut.

The effect of events on fresh produce markets is immediate, Oosthuizen says.

“You find, immediately when you see a lack of demand, prices will adjust accordingly. Industry response can be just as swift and farmers may decide to delay harvesting where practical, or buyers will stock up and offer specials to consumers,” he says.

Now that the government has reopened informal trade, with the required permits, it is hoped sales and prices on many of these products will recover.

The prices of fresh produce are dynamic for an obvious reason: what you don’t sell, you throw away.

In SA, wastage of fresh produce on markets is less than 1% and consists of product that is unfit for human consumption.

“There is always a market or a buyer for product at the right price,” Oosthuizen says.

This scenario is very different to those in other parts of the world, such as the US, where the Covid-19 measures have forced farmers to plough tonnes of perfectly good vegetables back into their fields. In their dairy industry too, producers are smashing eggs and dumping thousands of litres of milk into manure pits.

Oosthuizen says this might be because US chain stores and the hospitality trade are dominant and only take a certain grade of product. In SA, the system is robust, and competitive procurement by retailers is complemented by the fresh produce markets, meaning there is a market for all grades of product.