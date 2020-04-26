Police minister apologises for officer’s anti-Muslim rant

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday apologised for a “blasphemous” remark made to praying Muslims by a policeman enforcing coronavirus rules, which was also condemned by a leading Muslim organisation after being caught on video.

A video posted on social media and authenticated by the authorities shows police entering a room where around 20 Muslims were praying, and ordering them to the ground.

One of the police is heard saying “Are you bigger than the president? Is Muhammad bigger than the president?”

South Africans are under orders to observe strict confinement to fight the virus spread, and are allowed to leave their homes only to buy food or for medical appointments. Any gatherings are strictly prohibited.

Cele said in a statement he had “issued an apology to the Muslim community for the blasphemous remarks during the arrest”.

An “urgent investigation” had been launched “to establish the identity of the person behind such sacrilege”.