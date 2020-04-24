WATCH: Mboweni gives details on stimulus package
Finance minister addresses key issues on how the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be financed
24 April 2020 - 14:21
Finance minister Tito Mboweni makes an announcement on the Covid-19 relief financing, as well as any possible approach for funding from international finance institutions.
Many questions have been raised about how the government will finance the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week, and the minister address these concerns.
See the minister's address below:
