WATCH: Mboweni gives details on stimulus package

Finance minister addresses key issues on how the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be financed

24 April 2020 - 14:21
Finance minister Tito Mboweni, far right, briefs the media on the R500bn Covid-19 stimulus package aimed at curbing economic challenges facing the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre in Hatfield, Pretoria, on April 24 2020. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Finance minister Tito Mboweni makes an announcement on the Covid-19 relief financing, as well as any possible approach for funding from international finance institutions.

Many questions have been raised about how the government will finance the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week, and the minister address these concerns.

See the minister's address below:

The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, will brief the media following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a package of economic measures aimed at addressing challenges facing the economy, hard hit by a recession, Covid-19, and sovereign credit rating downgrades.

