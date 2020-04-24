New loan guarantee scheme implemented from next week

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has said he expects the loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to be operational by next week.

“My understanding is that the scheme is ready to go next week, and it will [be operational] for the foreseeable period ahead,” Mboweni said at a media briefing on Friday.

The implementation of a loan scheme is yet another initiative by the Reserve Bank in conjunction with commercial banks put in place to help consumers and businesses survive the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mboweni’s remarks follow the announcement by Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening regarding the creation of a R200bn loan guarantee scheme designed to help banks and hundreds of thousands of small businesses survive.

The National Treasury has released a fact sheet on how the scheme will work.

The initial phase will see R100bn made available to banks to continue lending to distressed businesses with turnover of R300m or less a year. These funds will be made available to the banks through a facility provided by the Reserve Bank, which will allow them to borrow at or below the repo rate, currently 4.25% a year.