WATCH: President announces level four lockdown from May 1

At 8.30pm on Thursday evening, as SA neared the end of its fourth week of lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the measures the government will take from May 1.

The coronavirus, which has infected more than 3,600 people in SA and left 65 dead so far, has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought economies to a standstill. SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s own economic and social problems.

A crucial cabinet meeting held last week to plan SA’s response to Covid-19 and the resulting economic crisis ended inconclusively, with all proposals put off until later.

