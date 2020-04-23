National

WATCH LIVE: President to talk about post-lockdown measures at 8.30pm

At 8.30pm on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s economic and social problems

23 April 2020 - 19:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS

At 8.30pm on Thursday evening, as SA nears the end of its fourth week of lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the measures the government will take from May 1.

The coronavirus, which has infected more than 3,600 people in SA and left 65 dead so far, has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought economies to a standstill. SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s own economic and social problems.

A crucial cabinet meeting held last week to plan SA’s response to Covid-19 and the resulting economic crisis ended inconclusively, with all proposals put off until later.

Watch the live stream of the president’s address below:

Will South Africa stay on a hard lockdown, or will we see industries re-opening in a phased approach? The country's been on lockdown for 28 days now, and we have another seven to go. President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation this evening on what comes next.

Lockdown: did SA overreact?

As the lockdown drags on, people are getting restless and venting their anger at what they see as irrational limitations. President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Features
15 hours ago

Lockdown day 27: Pictures of the day

A man weeps as law enforcement officials move in to demolish his shack after Khayelitsha township residents attempted to occupy vacant land during a ...
News & Fox
15 hours ago

Cabinet weighs five-stage alert system to ease out of lockdown

Proposal  pegs economic activity to the severity of coronavirus infection
Economy
1 day ago

