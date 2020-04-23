WATCH LIVE: President to talk about post-lockdown measures at 8.30pm
At 8.30pm on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s economic and social problems
At 8.30pm on Thursday evening, as SA nears the end of its fourth week of lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the measures the government will take from May 1.
The coronavirus, which has infected more than 3,600 people in SA and left 65 dead so far, has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought economies to a standstill. SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s own economic and social problems.
A crucial cabinet meeting held last week to plan SA’s response to Covid-19 and the resulting economic crisis ended inconclusively, with all proposals put off until later.
Watch the live stream of the president’s address below:
Will South Africa stay on a hard lockdown, or will we see industries re-opening in a phased approach? The country's been on lockdown for 28 days now, and we have another seven to go. President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation this evening on what comes next.