National Two options for SAA: wind down or throw in the towel Practitioners says that if employees do not accept the proposed wind down, they will be unable to continue with the business rescue process

SAA’s business rescue practitioners say they have two choices: either they implement a plan to wind down the airline, or throw in the towel on the process altogether.

In a notice to affected parties on Thursday, practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said that if SAA employees do not accept the proposed wind down, they would be unable to continue with the business rescue process and would have to make an urgent application to the courts for an order to discontinue the proceedings and place SAA into liquidation.