National SCA to hear Jacob Zuma's challenge to funding ruling Zuma is challenging government funding of his defence costs being cut and may set a precedent for state funding of officials accused of corruption

As former president Jacob Zuma prepares to finally face the state’s 15-year-old corruption prosecution against him, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has agreed to hear his challenge to a judgment that cut government funding of his defence costs.

On Tuesday, the SCA ordered that Zuma’s lawyers be allowed to argue his challenge to the Pretoria high court’s ruling that he was not entitled to continue receiving government sponsorship of his corruption trial legal costs. The high court had also ordered that Zuma repay the more than R16m already spent by the state on his defence costs.