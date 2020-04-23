Land Bank scrambling to find R738m

The Land Bank expects further defaults to occur on approximately R738m of obligations that fall due between today and the end of April, it announced on Thursday.

“The Land Bank is currently experiencing a liquidity shortfall and is accordingly engaging with various stakeholders with a view to addressing this challenge, especially in regard to financial obligations falling due, which may need to be deferred,” it said in an announcement published on Thursday.

The bank announced on Monday that it had missed an obligation on a revolving credit facility and that it was engaging in talks with the lender to waive the event of default clause, which could lead to creditors asking to be repaid debt guaranteed by the government.

The Land Bank says it has now approached lenders to agree to a deferral of the payment of interest and capital to help it get back onto solid footing. It is also in the process of looking to raise up to R5bn to meet its medium-term funding requirements. “

“The Land Bank currently has access to a R5.7bn government guarantee, of which approximately R4.3bn remains available to support the Land Bank’s capital raising initiatives,” it said.

It is now asking funders to cluster themselves in groups comprising commercial banks, listed note holders and ad hoc funders so it can discuss options with respect to resolving the situation.

The Land Bank says the amount payable under the revolving credit facility would not trigger cross default clauses because the amount fell below the threshold required under the provisions of the notes it has issued. That would be immaterial if further obligations were missed, it said.

