BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa relaxes national lockdown to level four from May 1

SA's strict national national lockdown will be partially relaxed from next week Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday evening.

The lockdown was imposed by the government under a state of disaster to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It included stringent measures which severely limited the movement of people and effectively closed the country's borders and brought SA's economy to a standstill. The relaxation of the lockdown is an attempt to start kick-starting the economy.

By Thursday almost 4,000 people had been infected in SA, while 75 people had died.

Ramaphosa said SA would follow a risk-adjusted approach to the return of economic activity. The need to limit the spread of the coronavirus would be balanced with the need to get people back to work.

He said five different levels would determine the severity of the lockdown from May 1, with five being a hard lockdown and one being almost completely lifted.

Ramaphosa said the country's lockdown would move to level four on Friday next week.

Cabinet ministers would hold media briefings on Friday to expand on the details.

He said borders will remained closed to international travel, excluding the repatriation of South Africans abroad and foreign nationals. No travel will be allowed between provinces except for special circumstances such as funerals.