National Collins Khosa’s family turn to the Constitutional Court for justice Alexandra man’s relatives fear his death, allegedly at the hands of the SANDF, will not be properly investigated BL PREMIUM

On April 10, between 5pm and 6pm, a number of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials descended on the Alexandra home of Collins Khosa, apparently in search of alcohol.

Just hours after they left, 40-year-old Khosa, a father of three, died — allegedly as a result of the brutal torture he endured at the hands of SANDF officers deployed in the township to enforce the government’s Covid-19 lockdown.