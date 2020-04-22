Brand SA suspends board member over ‘Covid-19 party’

Brand SA board of trustees member Tebogo Mamorobela has become the latest ANC figure found wanting after violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Mamorobela is the head of corporate services at Makhado local municipality in Limpopo, where she also serves as provincial convener of the ANC young women’s desk.

Brand SA is a state-owned company aimed at helping to create a positive brand image for the country.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday that he welcomed Mamorobela’s suspension from Brand SA’s board of trustees, pending the outcome of an inquiry into “possible misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute”.

Mthembu had received a report from the board of trustees about Mamorobela’s suspension following charges laid against her in Limpopo for “violating the national lockdown regulations ... by allegedly hosting a lockdown party”.

Mthembu viewed the allegations in a “very serious light” and said it was incumbent on all to respect the regulations as they are intended to save lives.

“It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the board to institute a full independent inquiry into this matter,” he said.

On April 8, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on leave for two months, one of which is unpaid, and forced her to make a public apology, which she has done.

The censure came after a photograph of her sitting at lunch with disgraced former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana was circulated. The EFF has since laid a criminal complaint against her, while the DA called on Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to assure citizens that the SA Police Service would take action against her.

She has since paid an R1,000 admission of guilt fine for the transgression, the NPA confirmed on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Daily Dispatch reported that the ANC’s Chris Hani regional treasurer, Madoda Papiyana, who also serves as the district council’s chief whip, resigned at the weekend, hours after he was arrested for contravening lockdown regulations, following a high-speed car chase between Cala and Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Papiyana was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest. He has requested three months’ leave from his ANC and municipal responsibilities.

The ANC has called on all its deployees and all citizens to respect and abide by lockdown regulations to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has infected 3,465 and killed 58 people in SA.

“The message is clear, the lockdown is meant for all of us. Stay at home.”

